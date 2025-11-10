Local

FDA recalls infant formula linked to botulism outbreak in 10 States

By WSB Radio News Staff
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a nationwide recall for certain lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula after it was linked to 13 cases of infant botulism across 10 states.

According to federal health officials, all 13 infants were hospitalized after consuming the recalled formula. The product, made by ByHeart Inc., was sold online nationwide.

The FDA’s investigation is ongoing, and families are urged to check any ByHeart formula they have at home and stop using it immediately if it is part of the affected lots.

So far, no cases have been reported in Georgia.

