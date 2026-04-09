FBI warns of rising cases of violence linked to extremist group 764

ATLANTA — The FBI is warning of a rise in cases involving violent online networks, including a Nihilistic Violent Extremist group known as 764.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Brian Ozden says the group has targeted children as young as 9 and uses exploitation and extortion to coerce victims into committing crimes.

The FBI says it is investigating 50 tips related to these networks, while Atlanta police are looking into five cases where they believe extremist online groups may have been a factor.

“Members of the 764 network manipulate and coerce victims into producing or sharing extreme gore content in child sexual abuse material,” Ozden said. “They also convince victims to self-harm, act out in violence, or commit animal cruelty.”

The FBI is treating these cases as acts of terrorism and is urging parents to closely monitor their children, especially when they are online.

Department of Justice officials said anyone could be targeted.

“The FBI will not rest when it comes to identifying and holding accountable those who prey on children and other vulnerable individuals,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.

Authorities encourage anyone with information or who feels they may be targeted to contact local police.