FBI urges iPhone users to delete scam texts immediately

ATLANTA — A widespread texting scam targeting iPhone users may be more dangerous than initially believed, according to a new warning from the FBI.

The scam involves bogus text messages claiming to be from the DMV, alerting recipients about unpaid tolls. While many Americans have already received the texts, investigators say a new version of the scam includes a link that can infiltrate iPhones and steal personal information.

The FBI is urging all 150 million iPhone users in the U.S. to immediately delete the messages and avoid clicking any suspicious links.

Authorities report that phone-based scams spike nearly tenfold during the month of June, although the reason for the increase is still unclear.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story