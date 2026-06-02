FBI offers $10K reward for escaped South Georgia federal inmate

ATLANTA — FBI Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture and conviction of a man who escaped from a South Georgia federal prison.

Officials say 34-year-old Arthur Cofield escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution in Jesup on May 26.

Officials say Cofield was serving an 11-year-and-3-month sentence for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The FBI says Cofield has extensive ties to metro Atlanta and should be considered armed and dangerous.

FBI Atlanta is working with the U.S. Marshals Service in the search for Cofield.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the FBI’s Toll-Free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). FBI Atlanta says anyone can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. or call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332).