FBI Atlanta launches ‘Summer Heat’ operation targeting gangs across metro Atlanta and Athens

By WSB Radio News Staff
FBI Atlanta office The FBI logo outside the Atlanta field office (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images, File)
ATLANTA — FBI Atlanta says agents and partners with the Safe Streets Gang Task Force are carrying out arrests of suspected gang members across metro Atlanta and Athens.

The operation is dubbed “Summer Heat.” Officials describe it as part of an ongoing effort to dismantle gangs, reduce violent crime, and restore safety in communities across Georgia.

In a post to X, the FBI highlighted its partnerships with local law enforcement as critical to the operation’s success.

Details about the number of arrests or specific charges have not yet been released.

