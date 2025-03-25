Local

FBI Atlanta confirms new immigration arrests in ongoing crackdown

By Jonathan O'Brien and WSB Radio News Staff
ICE targeted crackdowns Multiple federal agencies assisted US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers as they made hundreds of arrests across the country, including right here in metro Atlanta. (PHOTO: Handout)
ATLANTA — FBI Atlanta has confirmed 21 new immigration-related arrests in Metro Atlanta as part of a broader, ongoing nationwide enforcement effort. According to a statement released by the agency, Special Agents also recovered one handgun during the local operations.

The arrests mark the latest development in a string of immigration enforcement actions across the country. Over the past two months, similar efforts have sparked protests in multiple cities, including Atlanta.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt addressed the controversy, defending the administration’s position. “Our message is simple; if you are a criminal or an illegal alien, you will be arrested and deported,” she said in a public statement.

Despite the rising public concern, FBI Atlanta has not released specific information about the individuals arrested, including their immigration or criminal backgrounds. The agency stated that it is continuing to support federal partners in what it calls “enhanced immigration enforcement.”

As tensions grow, so does public resistance. At a recent protest, one protester voiced frustration, saying, “A lot of people are affected by the deportation that’s taking place across this country.” He added, “But as you can see, people are not scared. We’re coming into the street, we’re building this movement.”

FBI Atlanta has confirmed it will remain involved in future operations but did not offer additional details on upcoming plans or further arrests.

