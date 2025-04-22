Metro Atlanta sheriff’s office warns about THC products that look similar to candy brands

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning that THC products look eerily similar to brands making it easier for children and adults to mistake for candy.

THC products were recovered during a recent traffic stop by Fayette County deputies. Some of the products looked similar to brands including Oreos, Starburst, Skittles, Doritos, Chips Ahoy and more.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office officials say there has been a “significant increase in the availability of THC-infused products that are cleverly disguised to resemble popular candy brands.”

Officials warn about the many dangers that consuming THC can have on people, especially children.

“Symptoms of THC ingestion can include increased heart rate, confusion, and anxiety,“ Fayette County Sheriff’s Office officials say. ”The enticing flavors and eye-catching packaging can attract children and make them more likely to consume these products without taking time to inspect the actual product."

It can also impair cognitive functions, affect emotional regulation, and lead to accidental overdoses.

“Your children may also be bringing these disguised drugs home to hide them from the adults in their lives. Please take the time to educate yourself and your children on the differences between regular candy and THC-infused products,” Fayette County Sheriff’s Office officials say.