Local

Faulty airbags recalled but still unrepaired pose deadly risk

By WSB Radio News Staff
Airbag exploded at a car accident
(Dmitry Vereshchagin - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A recent report shows that a significant number of vehicles recalled for faulty airbags remain unrepaired, creating a serious safety hazard for drivers and passengers.

About 22 percent of vehicles with airbag recalls have contributed to 12 deaths, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The fastest way to check if your vehicle is impacted is through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. Vehicle owners can enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) to see any open safety recalls, including those related to airbags.

It’s crucial for drivers to take action promptly to ensure their airbags are repaired and functioning properly.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!