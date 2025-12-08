Faulty airbags recalled but still unrepaired pose deadly risk

ATLANTA — A recent report shows that a significant number of vehicles recalled for faulty airbags remain unrepaired, creating a serious safety hazard for drivers and passengers.

About 22 percent of vehicles with airbag recalls have contributed to 12 deaths, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The fastest way to check if your vehicle is impacted is through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. Vehicle owners can enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) to see any open safety recalls, including those related to airbags.

It’s crucial for drivers to take action promptly to ensure their airbags are repaired and functioning properly.