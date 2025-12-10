Family wants accountability from EMS after metro Atlanta man died from asthma attack

HENRY COUNTY, GA — One year after a Henry County man died after suffering an asthma attack, his family claims that emergency personnel did nothing to save him.

Charles Christopher-Michael Evans died after suffering an asthma attack on Dec. 9, 2024. His mother Maria Evans claims the 9-1-1 responders arrived with non-working equipment and did nothing to save her son’s life.

“The responders responsibility was to do everything to save Charlie. Instead, they are responsible for his life ending,” she said.

Attorney Michael D. Harper says the family wants the Henry County Commission to respond.

“We have contacted the commissioners, we have asked for a response. They have ignored this family. We have heard nothing from the people responsible for this horrible and tragic death,” said Harper.

Harper says there will be a multi-million dollar lawsuit if they don’t get a response.