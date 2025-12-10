Local

Family wants accountability from EMS after metro Atlanta man died from asthma attack

By WSB Radio News Staff
Family seeks EMS changes after man dies of asthma attack in Henry County
By WSB Radio News Staff

HENRY COUNTY, GA — One year after a Henry County man died after suffering an asthma attack, his family claims that emergency personnel did nothing to save him.

Charles Christopher-Michael Evans died after suffering an asthma attack on Dec. 9, 2024. His mother Maria Evans claims the 9-1-1 responders arrived with non-working equipment and did nothing to save her son’s life.

“The responders responsibility was to do everything to save Charlie. Instead, they are responsible for his life ending,” she said.

Attorney Michael D. Harper says the family wants the Henry County Commission to respond.

“We have contacted the commissioners, we have asked for a response. They have ignored this family. We have heard nothing from the people responsible for this horrible and tragic death,” said Harper.

Harper says there will be a multi-million dollar lawsuit if they don’t get a response.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!