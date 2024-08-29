Family of pregnant Gwinnett teen found dead in woods outraged suspect out on bond

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man charged with murdering a 16-year-old and her unborn child is out on bond for a lower amount than his attorney requested.

Jesus Monroy is accused of killing 16-year-old Mia Campos while she was seven months pregnant. Jail records show Monroy posted a $56,000 bond. Channel 2 Action News camera was there as he was released from the jail just after midnight Thursday.

“It’s getting worse and worse,” Edward Campos.

Time has not healed the hole in his heart a month and a half later after his daughter was murdered.

“Now you can see her room, and it’s just an empty box,” he told Doudna.

Back on July 14, Mia Campos is seen leaving her home after telling family members she is meeting her unborn child’s father Jesus Monroy. Hours later, her father found her body dumped in nearby woods.

Mia would have given birth to her son, Sebastian, next week.

“Now I don’t have my grandchild, and now I don’t have my daughter,” Edward Campos said.

Authorities charged Monroy with four felonies, including felony murder. But in his bond hearing Wednesday, Monroy learned he would be going home.

“But after hearing the defense lawyer. Everything went to the hole, everything went to the drain,” Edward Campos said.

Monroy’s attorney argued that the evidence against him was circumstantial, that he wasn’t a threat, had no criminal record, and wasn’t a flight risk . His attorney asked for $75,000 bond.

The judge came back with an even lower bond at $50,000. Jail records show his bond as $56,000.

Monroy’s family said they would pay the required 10% of the bond to a bondsman so they can see their son.

The Campos family says they are left waiting on justice knowing they will never see Mia and her unborn son again.

“His family can see him, and they can talk to him. They can hug them. I can’t do that with my daughter. Because my daughter is gone, Sebastian is gone,” Edward Campos said.

As part of his bond conditions, Monroy surrendered his passport over to the court and cannot have contact with any witnesses in the case.



