Family fights to reclaim Decatur home after squatters host pool parties

DECATUR, GA — A local family is fighting to take back their parents’ Decatur home after squatters allegedly moved in and began hosting pool parties just days after the death of their father. The home was set to close with new buyers in a matter of days.

According to the family, the squatters began advertising pool parties on social media, posting photos from previous events and selling tickets for another party scheduled for Saturday. However, after police and code enforcement began patrolling the area, the event was moved to a different location.

“Hopefully this will all be over soon and we can go back to being nice, quiet, happy neighbors,” said Kevin Oliver, a member of the family.

Authorities say one of the alleged squatters has already turned himself in. An eviction notice has been filed, and a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.