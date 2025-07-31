Local

Family of elderly patient sues Grady Memorial Hospital for allegations of sexual abuse

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA, GA — The family of an elderly Atlanta woman has filed a lawsuit against Grady Memorial Hospital alleging that she was violently sexually assaulted while in the ICU last October.

73-year -old Eva Lay was at Grady for congestive heart failure—she died two weeks after the incident.

The family says this is about getting justice.

A spokesperson for Grady says they fully cooperated with a law enforcement investigation which found no physical evidence to support this claim.

They say they are committed to the highest standards of safety and the employee involved no longer works at the hospital.

