Family, community to pay respects to fallen Coweta County fire battalion chief

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Family, friends and a Georgia community that a fallen Coweta County Fire Battalion Chief served will say their final goodbyes on Tuesday afternoon.

James Bartholomew Cauthen died after being shot and killed while trying to help a driver who struck a deer on County Road 267 near U.S. 431 in Alabama on Jan. 19.

The procession rout begins at 483 Turkey Creek Rd. at the Coweta County fire headquarters at 1 p.m. The route will continue through Turkey Creek Road to Greison Trail to Bullsboro Drive before turning left into downtown Newnan. It will then conclude by passing Newnan High School to Smokey Road to Unity Baptist Church.

“Thank you to all the agencies across Georgia and beyond, along with members of our community who have reached out and shared support,” Coweta County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

“He took a position with the Coweta County Fire Department and would serve faithfully for the next 24 years. Bart’s leadership skills were superb, and he would advance to the rank of Battalion Chief. The younger recruits were naturally drawn to him because he made a point of being approachable and eager to share his immense knowledge,” his obituary read.

In lieu of flowers, Cauthen’s family requests that donations will go to White Oak First Baptist Church in Sharpsburg or a charity in his memory.