Family of 5 displaced, several pets dead after fire destroys Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A family of five is displaced, several pets died, and a two-story Gwinnett County home was destroyed after a fire on Friday morning.

Gwinnett County authorities responded to a call for a house fire on the 1100 block of Evergreen Oak Way just after 11 a.m.

A 9-1-1- caller reported seeing a fire on the back deck of their neighbor’s home and it was spreading up the back wall.

“Firefighters on the scene said that the cause of this accidental fire was related to discarded smoking materials,” Gwinnett County fire officials said.

The homeowner told fire officials he left at 10 a.m. and when he returned with his family, his home was engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported.

“Due to post-incident structural collapse concerns, the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources responded to the scene with demolition equipment,” Gwinnett County Fire officials said.

The family of two adults and three children declined Red Cross assistance and said they are staying with family during their recovery. Gwinnett County fire officials add that several pets died in the fire.