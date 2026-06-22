Fallen Rockdale County firefighter to be laid to rest

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Funeral services have been announced for a metro Atlanta area firefighter who died after a crash earlier this month.

The Rockdale County Fire Rescue said Juan Smith is scheduled to be laid to rest at Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers on Friday.

Smith died after being ejected from a fire engine while responding to a call on June 12.

He was 26-years-old.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and our fire family during this difficult time. His legacy will be remembered with gratitude and honor,” the Rockdale County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The viewing is scheduled at the Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church Worship Center located at 1879 Glenwood Ave. in Atlanta from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.