Local

Fall in Georgia: Where are the best state parks to see the leaves change colors?

By WSBTV

Leaf Watch 2023: Fall foliage peaking across north Georgia Fall foliage in Union County (Georgia Forestry Commission)

By WSBTV

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Fall is officially here and Georgia families are planning where and when to see autumn leaves.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer looked into what you need to know about the fall colors at state parks this year.

From the top of Amicalola Falls, people can see just a hint of what’s on the way. Fall is magic in the Georgia mountains.

“You really get to see all the fall colors, it really puts a calm over you,” hiker Morgan Gruber said.

“Peak color is towards the end of October and even into early November,” Kim Hatcher said.

Hatcher is the Georgia state parks’ “Leaf Lady” and she says there are the most popular state parks for fall color: Amicalola Falls, Black Rock Mountain, Cloudland Canyon, FD Roosevelt, Fort Mountain, Moccasin Creek, Smithgall Woods, Tallulah Gorge, Vogel and Unicoi.

Leaves will start popping first in the northeast mountains toward the end of October like Black Rock Mountain and Vogel State Park in Blairsville.

Next, a little closer to Atlanta, watch for changes around Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawsonville.

Then around the start of November, look west in lower elevations and in middle Georgia like F.D. Roosevelt State Park.

State park day passes are $5 per car. The cabins are a hot ticket, but check during the week for any weekend cancelations.

Image 1 of 10

Fall in Georgia Fall is officially here and Georgia families are planning where and when to see autumn leaves. Kim Hatcher with Georgia State Parks says these are the best areas to check out this fall.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!