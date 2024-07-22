Local

Falcons star Kyle Pitts helping Atlanta families displaced by apartment fire

Country Oaks Apartments fire in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Falcons star is giving back to people displaced by an apartment fire last week.

Kyle Pitts, who is entering his fourth season with the Falcons, will provide new furniture and other resources to families displaced by a fire on Fairburn Road last week.

An apartment building at the Country Oaks Apartments was heavily damaged in the fire.

At least 11 different families were impacted by the fire, according to the American Red Cross.

The donation is in partnership with District 10 Council Member Andrea L. Boone.

Pitts and the Falcons begin training camp later this week.

