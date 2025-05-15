Georgia can’t make this 2024 mistake when trying to lock national seed against Texas A&M

College

ATHENS – Georgia baseball has been a Goliath at home this season and appears to be a series win away from bringing postseason baseball to Foley Field.

The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs (40-13, 16-11 SEC) are trying to prove themselves worthy of home-field advantage through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The final regular season series, which starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday against Texas A&M, will be key in defining UGA’s postseason fate.

And Georgia will try to avoid making the same mistake it did in a very similar spot last season.

