Local

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. could miss rest of season with knee injury

By WSB Radio News Staff
Michael Penix Jr. speaks at training camp
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons fans, brace yourselves. Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s season may be over, according to ESPN.

Penix Jr. aggravated a bone bruise on his left knee early in the third quarter of the Falcons’ 30-27 overtime loss to division rival Carolina Panthers at home and he did not return.

ESPN says this could be a season-ending injury. Penix is set to seek a second opinion, but the outlook is “not encouraging,” officials said.

Penix Jr. finished 13 of 16 for 175 yards on Sunday before leaving the field and being replaced by Kirk Cousins.

The left-handed quarterback was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Falcons.

He played four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers from 2018 to 2021 before transferring to Washington in 2022.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!