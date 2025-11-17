Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. could miss rest of season with knee injury

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons fans, brace yourselves. Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s season may be over, according to ESPN.

Penix Jr. aggravated a bone bruise on his left knee early in the third quarter of the Falcons’ 30-27 overtime loss to division rival Carolina Panthers at home and he did not return.

ESPN says this could be a season-ending injury. Penix is set to seek a second opinion, but the outlook is “not encouraging,” officials said.

Penix Jr. finished 13 of 16 for 175 yards on Sunday before leaving the field and being replaced by Kirk Cousins.

The left-handed quarterback was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Falcons.

He played four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers from 2018 to 2021 before transferring to Washington in 2022.