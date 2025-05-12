FAA warns of possible ground delays at Hartsfield-Jackson for second day in a row

ATLANTA — Travelers flying in and out of Atlanta may face another day of disruptions, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warns of possible ground stops or delays at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday.

The alert follows a difficult travel day on Sunday, when nearly 1,200 flights were delayed into or out of Atlanta, according to tracking site FlightAware. The FAA said the delays were caused by a combination of stormy weather and a runway equipment issue that led the agency to temporarily slow incoming flights.

A statement posted on the FAA’s website says technicians are currently working to resolve the issue, though the agency has not specified the exact nature of the equipment problem or how long repairs will take.

With the issue still unresolved, the FAA says further delays or a full ground stop remain possible today. Passengers are urged to check with their airlines for the latest flight updates before heading to the airport.

This is a developing story.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story