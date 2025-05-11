Local

Air traffic delays impact flights at Atlanta airport

By WSB Radio News Staff and Lisa Nicholas
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Nate Hovee/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — A traffic management program is currently in effect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, causing arrival delays of up to 15 minutes, according to airport officials.

The delays are impacting inbound flights, and passengers are advised that some departure schedules may also be affected. Airport officials have not specified the cause of the airborne delays but emphasized that the situation is being monitored and managed in coordination with air traffic control.

Passengers are encouraged to allow extra time and plan ahead.

