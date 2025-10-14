Escaped inmate recaptured after overnight search in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — The search for an escaped inmate in Carroll County is over.

Authorities say Georgia state inmate David Emsley Wheeles was taken back into custody Tuesday morning after walking away from a work detail in the Temple area.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office PIO Ashley Hulsey said officers worked through the night to locate him. “We held a perimeter all night, we had great folks out there helping us with different types of investigatory tools to locate him, and he was located shortly after 7 a.m. this morning and taken back into custody without further incident,” Hulsey said.

Wheeles now faces an additional charge of felony escape.