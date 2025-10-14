Local

Escaped inmate recaptured after overnight search in Carroll County

By WSB Radio News Staff
David Emsley Wheeles The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that David Emsley Wheeles was taken into custody in the Villa Rosa Road area on Tuesday morning.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA — The search for an escaped inmate in Carroll County is over.

Authorities say Georgia state inmate David Emsley Wheeles was taken back into custody Tuesday morning after walking away from a work detail in the Temple area.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office PIO Ashley Hulsey said officers worked through the night to locate him. “We held a perimeter all night, we had great folks out there helping us with different types of investigatory tools to locate him, and he was located shortly after 7 a.m. this morning and taken back into custody without further incident,” Hulsey said.

Wheeles now faces an additional charge of felony escape.

