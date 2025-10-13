Carroll County police issuing BOLO for inmate from work detail sporting distinctive tattoos

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — The search is on in Carroll County for an inmate who walked away from a work detail in the Temple area.

David Emsley Wheeles escaped around the area of East Luke Drive and Highway 113.

Carroll County spokesperson Ashley Hulsey says the escapee has distinctive tattoos on his left arm.

“He has a Georgia Bulldogs outline, an “A” for the Atlanta Braves, and also a Falcon. So, obviously a Georgia sports fan. I think those three things would stand out,” Hulsey says.

He is further described as a white male in his mid-30s, 6′4″, 175 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a mustache and goatee.

He was last seen wearing white pants, an orange shirt, and black rimmed glasses.

The Carroll County Sheriff Office is asking the public to call 911 immediately with any sightings or suspicious activity related to this individual.