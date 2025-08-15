Local

Escalator at Vine City MARTA station back open after stampede incident

ATLANTA — An escalator at the Vine City MARTA station is back open one month after several people are injured when the elevator malfunctioned following the final Atlanta show of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

MARTA says a multi-point inspection and rigorous safety checks followed and it’s now safe to operate.

A concertgoer running from a bug caused a crowd to rush onto the escalator, causing the motor belts to come off. The momentum caused the escalator to speed toward the ground, throwing a number of people off.

Police say the incident caused nine people to be injured. One person suffered a broken ankle.

