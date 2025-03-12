Erick Allen wins special primary, will face Alicia Adams in Cobb County commission race

COBB COUNTY, GA — The results are in for the special primary election to determine the Democratic candidate for the District 2 seat on the Cobb County Board of Commissioners. Erick Allen secured a decisive victory, receiving 56% of the vote over Dr. Jaha Howard’s 43%, setting the stage for a general election battle against Republican Alicia Adams in April.

Allen’s victory marks a reversal of the original primary results from last year when Howard won. That outcome was vacated by a judge following a court challenge to the newly redrawn district maps. In this special election, Allen won by just under 500 votes, solidifying his position as the Democratic nominee.

The District 2 seat has been at the center of controversy since the Georgia General Assembly, under Republican control, redrew the district’s boundaries. The redistricting led to the removal of Democrat Jerica Richardson in the middle of her term, a move that was met with strong opposition from Democrats. Despite challenges, the revised district map was upheld by a court ruling last summer.

Allen and Adams will now compete in the April general election, with the winner set to take over the seat previously held by Richardson.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story