Entrepreneur, actress brings piece of New York to LaRayia’s Bodega in Ponce City Market

ATLANTA — Atlanta actress, entrepreneur, author and visual artist LaRayia Gaston is the definition of if you love what you do and do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.

The multi-talented actress and entrepreneur moved to Atlanta less than three years ago where she brought her Vegan restaurant franchise LaRayia’s Bodega. Described as a “hidden gem,” LaRayia’s Bodega is located on the first floor Ponce City Market.

LaRayia's Bodega in Ponce City Market (LaRayai Gaston)

It is a growing franchise that the Brooklyn, New York native opened around three years ago in Los Angeles.

“It has taken us two and a half years for the culture to find out about us,” she said. “I’ve been a vegan since I was 19. I realized it wasn’t common for our communities to have it or even the support around it. I thought it was really important to introduce and give access to these foods. We want to take up space and want people to know we built it for us.”

The inspiration for the bodega came from Gaston’s desire to bring her New York culture to other people.

“The Bodega part of the name is inspired by New York,” she said. “It was something that people in Atlanta weren’t really exposed to. I wanted to show people what bodegas looked like. I’m a business owner and I wanted to build a community. There was so much about Atlanta that needed our love.”

She has been a business owner for several years. Gaston says for anyone who hasn’t yet tried Vegan food that being open is important.

“Being limited keeps you from so many beautiful experiences,” Gaston said. “You just have to go into it not comparing it to things. When you’re eating Vegan food, it is not comparable, it’s about a new experience. Don’t go into something new if you’re not going into it in an optimistic way.”

LaRayia’s Bodega is open Sunday-Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

In addition, Gaston is an actress, visual artist, author and owns a clothing brand.

“I started in acting and visual arts. I started in theatre as a kid. I’ve always been in entertainment,” she said.

In 2024, Gaston booked two lead roles for Black features.

“I’m so happy to work with my community to help tell our stories. I feel more comfortable being in an environment with people who look like me and sharing my sentiments and stories. That’s what got me back into acting,” she said.

Gaston says she grew up struggling and arts programs was like an outlet for her.

“I started in performing arts. Growing up, my family didn’t have a lot and we struggled,” she said. “There was still art programs when I was growing up. There was always art programs for inner city kids. It was my place of peace and place of relief. It’s different when it’s an art for you and not an industry thing.”

She stars in a film where she plays a blind woman.

“I play a blind woman and I was really excited about that. For one, that role is representing a certain community. It was an all Black cast, Black writers, and Black director,” she said.

Gaston says she is grateful to see her hard work paying off.

“Now, I’m in that space where I get to create with other Black creatives, and that’s what I’m focused on,” she said. “That is something that I dreamed of 15 years ago, to be in those kind of positions. I didn’t know it would happen the way that it did, and it all fell into my lap like it was supposed to.”

The movie, “The Pugilist” that she starred in recently streamed on TUBI.

In addition to acting and business, Gaston has a podcast titled, “Ovah Coffee,” a cooking show that she directs on YouTube, she shoots photography, and she is the author of the book, “Love Without Reasons.”

“I care about what I do. I care about my community, I care about how I show up, and I care about people,” Gaston said. “I feel like people need to have an empathetic reset. I have wisdom for the things that I’ve experienced. I wrote about my experiences and how i came across this wisdom and knowledge.”

The book is available on Barnes and Noble, Amazon and Gaston’s website.

Gaston said she hopes to be a part of more Black films, begin writing her second book and continue prospering.

“My work is so incredible and fulfilling that I don’t feel that I need a break from it,” Gaston said. “It’s so easy to work. I’m so in love with the work that I do because it is different when you have a calling. It hits different. Your why is different.”

She offered words of encouragement for anyone chasing their dreams.

“Don’t stop until you get there,” she concluded. “When we put off our dreams, people look up and they’re 40, 50, or 60 years old talking about what they could have done. Whatever you’re doing right now is a product of 3-5 years ago. Be aware of that. If you want it, you run towards it.”