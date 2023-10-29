Local

Energy assistance program gets $83 million grant to keep Georgians warm this winter

Senior woman adjusting her thermostat As winter approaches, preparing your home for cooler weather is the first step in saving money. (ImageegamI/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — Help is coming to local families who need assistance staying warm this winter.

As we enter the cold weather season, lawmakers want to help Georgians stay warm.

On Thursday, lawmakers announced the low-income home energy assistance program is getting a grant for $83 million.

The money will be used to help low-income families prevent energy shutoffs this winter.

The funding will go towards paying unpaid utility bills.

Families can also get money for energy-related home repairs and money to weatherize their homes, making them more energy efficient and thus more cost-effective.

“I’m going to keep working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to strengthen this vital program and bring down energy costs for Georgians,” Senator Raphael Warnock said.



©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!