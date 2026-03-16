Employers cite motivation and communication issues among some Generation Z hires

ATLANTA — A new survey suggests recent college graduates, many of whom are part of Generation Z, may face challenges finding jobs after finishing school.

Correspondent Peter King with CBS reports a survey from Intelligent.com of about 1,000 business leaders found roughly 6 in 10 employers say they have already fired workers they hired right out of college.

According to the survey, about 1 in 6 employers say they are hesitant to hire recent college graduates, while 1 in 7 say they are done hiring them altogether.

A report from Fortune says business leaders listed several reasons for letting younger workers go, including a lack of motivation or initiative, poor communication skills, disorganization and unprofessional behavior.