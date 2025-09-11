Emory University’s business school honors 9/11 victims with stair climb at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — Emory University’s Goizueta Business School is marking the 24th anniversary of the September 11th attacks with a stair-climb this morning at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

First responders, veterans, students, and community members are climbing 2,071 steps to symbolize the height of the Twin Towers, honoring the lives lost and the sacrifices of first responders.

Organizer Matt Smith says the event is meant not only to remember the fallen but also to inspire reflection among younger generations. “Maybe it causes them to be a little bit more inquisitive about what happened, and what is this all about, and why do people care so much,” Smith said.

The climb is scheduled to end with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane struck the North Tower. Smith adds that partnering with Atlanta Police and Atlanta Fire Rescue highlights the heroism first responders showed on September 11, 2001.

Other remembrance events are happening across metro Atlanta today, including a stair climb at the Thompson Hotel in Buckhead and ceremonies in Peachtree City, Woodstock, and beyond. Last week, more than 1,000 participants honored 9/11 victims with a memorial climb at Truist Park in Cobb County.