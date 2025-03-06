Emory University announces hiring freeze amid federal policy changes

ATLANTA — Emory University has announced a hiring freeze and other cost saving measures in response to federal government directives and potential policy changes. In a letter to the Emory community, President Gregory Fenves outlined the university’s plan to navigate financial uncertainties and potential disruptions.

Alongside the hiring freeze, the university is reducing operational spendings and evaluating how federal policy shifts could impact research funding. Given Emory’s strong emphasis on medical and scientific research, these changes could have significant effects on the institution’s mission.

Additionally, the university is assessing how potential legislative changes may alter the taxation structure of its endowment. Emory, which includes nine schools offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional education, relies heavily on research funding support to sustain its programs.

According to WSBTV, Fenves acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding federal policy shifts, stating that they “have serious implications for Emory.” While the full impact remains unclear, the university is taking proactive steps to prepare for possible financial challenges and ensure institutional stability.

