Election bill requiring hand recounts heads to governor’s desk

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers have passed a new election bill that would establish a committee to make recommendations for a new voting system using hand-marked paper ballots by 2028.

The legislation also requires a hand recount of the top two races on the ballot when results are within one-half of a percentage point.

The bill passed both the Georgia House and Senate during the special session and now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for consideration.

Under the measure, a committee would study and recommend a transition to a voting system that uses hand-marked paper ballots by 2028.