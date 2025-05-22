EF-O tornado hit Cherokee County, National Weather Service confirms

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed on Thursday that an EF-O tornado hit Cherokee County during severe storms late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

The tornado was confirmed to have touched down near Waleska and sustained winds of 75 mph, NWS officials said.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service said that an EF1 tornado was confirmed to touch down in Spalding and Butts counties.

Officials reported damage to trees, homes, and downed power lines due to severe storms in parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia.