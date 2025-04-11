East Cobb shop focused on British imports prepares for tariff impact

EAST COBB, GA — With potential tariffs on imported goods still a concern, one local business specializing in British products is already making adjustments to minimize the financial strain.

The Queen’s Pantry in East Cobb offers a wide variety of products from the United Kingdom, including everything from tea towels to traditional scones. With all of its inventory sourced from overseas, owner Samantha Garmon says the threat of tariffs is a serious concern.

“It would absolutely affect what we’re doing,” Garmon said.

In response, the shop has made subtle but strategic changes to cut costs. One of the most noticeable is doing away with branded packaging.

“We used to have beautiful bags with our logo on them, and we’ve just said not anymore, that’s an expense we don’t want to have anymore,” Garmon explained. “We’re encouraging people to be very British and bring their own bags in.”

While tariffs are currently on pause, Garmon says she’s staying proactive to avoid raising prices. She also emphasized that despite the challenges, The Queen’s Pantry remains committed to providing friendly and personalized service.

“Our customer service will always be tariff-free,” she added with a smile.

Customers have responded with understanding and support, and for now, prices will remain steady.