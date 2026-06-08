Early voting underway statewide ahead of Georgia primary runoff

ATLANTA — Early voting is now available in all Georgia counties ahead of the June 16 primary runoff election.

Early voting runs through Friday for multiple statewide and local races, including the Republican gubernatorial runoff between Burt Jones and Rick Jackson. There are also runoff elections for both parties in the races for lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

Several local and statewide contests remain undecided following the May primaries. Runoff elections next Tuesday will determine the candidates who will advance to the November ballot.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whose own primary campaign ended in May, said he remains confident in Georgia’s election process.

“Everyone that won, won. And everyone that loss, loss. There’s no doubt in my mind,” Raffensperger said.

Among the races still to be decided are contests for governor, lieutenant governor, insurance commissioner, secretary of state, U.S. senator, and a Public Service Commission seat.

Republicans are voting to determine who will face Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms and Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff’s challenger in November.

Voters who cast a Democratic or Republican ballot in the May primary must vote in the same party’s runoff election.

Those who did not vote in the primary or who cast a nonpartisan ballot may choose either party’s ballot for the runoff.

Some metro Atlanta counties began early voting over the weekend, but voting locations are now open statewide. Election officials note that not every precinct is open for early voting, and voters are encouraged to check with their county elections office or the Secretary of State’s website for early voting locations.

Early voting continues through Friday. Election Day is June 16.