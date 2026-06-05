Early voting begins this weekend for Georgia primary runoffs

ATLANTA — Early voting begins Saturday in several metro Atlanta counties ahead of Georgia’s primary runoff elections.

Voters in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties can cast ballots before statewide early voting begins Monday. Polls in Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton counties will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Gwinnett County polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

The last day for early voting is June 12. Election Day is June 16.

One of the highest-profile runoff races is the Republican primary for governor between Burt Jones and Rick Jackson. The winner will advance to face Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms in the November general election.

Eligible voters are limited to the same party runoff they selected in the May primary. Voters who did not participate in the primary or who voted a nonpartisan ballot may choose either party’s runoff.

Several statewide races remain on the ballot in both the Republican and Democratic runoffs. The winners will advance to the general election on November 3.

Voters who do not cast an early ballot can still vote at their assigned precinct on June 16.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.