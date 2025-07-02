Dynamic plant-based restaurant Mission Burger Co. opens in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Texas-based restaurant Mission Burger Co. has officially opened its newest location in Atlanta’s upper westside neighborhood, offering a variety of bold and plant-based takes on classic comfort food.

Mission Burger Co. has a special menu of plant-based mission burgers, smoked brisket burgers, crispy lemon pepper wet chicken nuggets, sandwiches, crunch wraps, breakfast burritos, deserts, and more.

Isaac Mogannam, one of the co-business owners, says the Atlanta community has welcomed him with open arms. He says great branding, great influence, great food, and word of mouth have helped his newest restaurant location quickly flourish.

“The support has been really overwhelming in a positive sense that its been a humbling experience,” said Mogannam. “People in Atlanta love to tell other people about a great food experience. I’m learning that fast.”

Mission Burger Co. offers dine-in and takeout options and delivery through Uber Eats. It is located at 2065 Defoors Ferry Rd. off of Collier Road and is open Wednesday - Sunday from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Owners plan to open seven days a week in the near future.

The idea of opening up the Atlanta location came to fruition after meeting his wife, prominent Atlanta executive Dina Marto.

“Atlanta’s been on our peripheral view for quite some time,” Mogannam said. “It’s always been a really strong hot bed for plant-based foods and plant-based lifestyle.”

He adds nearby business owners have also been supportive.

“It’s been incredible,” he said. “I’ve never done a real ribbon-cutting with a mayor before. That was a very unique experience considered a core memory. There is a Facebook group called Vegan Atlanta and they’ve been very supportive.”

Mission Burger Co. Atlanta Ribbon Cutting (Sylvia McAfee - City of Atlanta, Office of the Mayor)

Mayor Andre Dickens & Atlanta exclusive lemon pepper wet chicken nuggets (Sylvia McAfee - City of Atlanta, Office of the Mayor)

Mogannam says his best friend and business partner has been very instrumental in making their vision come to life for the Atlanta location.

“Without him, this would be infinitely more difficult and less fun and I’m grateful to have him on my team,” Mogannam said.

He is also working with his father, Paul Mogannam, who brings 50+ years of restaurateur experience to the Atlanta expansion.

“It’s always been my dream to work with my dad,” he said. “Being in business with my pops is a really fun, and beautiful experience.”

He also credits his wife Dina for being his “rock.”

“Dina is the catalyst that makes people and connections happen here in Atlanta,” Mogannam said. “Watching her work and watching her help us ramp the speed and how so many people in Atlanta respect her and come and support her because they love her was incredible to witness. She’s been in my corner since day one.”

For those who haven’t had vegan or plant-based foods, Mogannam says the menu is “very reachable to new plant-based eaters. The easiest way to them to come in is by letting them know that we serve great food. We don’t think of ourselves as an awesome vegan restaurant, we think of ourselves as a great restaurant that serves awesome American classics.”

Among those at the grand opening ceremony last Thursday included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, his family and wife Dina, as well as Atlanta hip-hop icons and entrepreneurs T.I., Young Dro, and former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes.

For more information about Mission Burger Co., visit www.missionburgerco.com.