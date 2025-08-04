Dunwoody officer laid to rest; fundraiser planned to support family

WOODSTOCK, GA — Funeral services will be held Monday afternoon for Detective Jordan Laverty, a respected member of the Dunwoody Police Department, who passed away unexpectedly last week at the age of 35.

Laverty leaves behind a wife and four children, and is being remembered by colleagues as a kind, committed, and dedicated public servant whose absence leaves a void that will not be easily filled.

He served with the Dunwoody Police Department for eight years, following three years with the DeKalb County Police Department. Laverty was also a U.S. Army veteran.

His fellow officers remember him as a dedicated public servant who made a lasting impact on the community.

Visitation begins at 1 p.m., with the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Woodstock City Church on Ridgewalk Parkway. The service is open to the public.

To support Laverty’s family, the Dunwoody Police Foundation has set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist his wife and children. In addition, a fundraiser will be held at Dunwoody Tavern on August 23 at 5 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting the family through the Dunwoody Police Foundation.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story