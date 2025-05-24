Drone show debuts at Stone Mountain Park for Memorial Day

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park launched its first of a four night drone show on Friday ahead of Memorial Day.

The first show was around an hour long while attendees watched on the lawn.

“During Memorial Day Weekend, the drone show will feature a formation of 250 drones creating the image of an eagle, with most of the drones outfitted to release fireworks from the wings and tail. Stone Mountain Park is the only place in the southeast to see these fire drones in action,” Stone Mountain Park officials said.

Officials say 250 drones sparking vibrant colors formed a bald eagle, a symbol of pride and American strength.

Stone Mountain Park said active-duty military and veterans will get a free ticket with their ID.

The show begins at 9:30 p.m. each night through Monday.

