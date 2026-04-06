Drivers to see delays as Georgia 400 express lanes project gets underway

ATLANTA — Construction is now underway on the Georgia 400 express lanes project, with work expected to continue through the summer.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is beginning construction along several parts of the 16-mile corridor, including areas from the North Springs MARTA station to Spalding Drive, Riverside Road to Holcomb Bridge Road, and McFarland Parkway.

GDOT spokesperson Kyle Collins said drivers will begin to notice changes as crews shift traffic to allow construction to move forward.

“Kind of like we normally do with any major interstate project, we have to start to shift drivers over in order to build certain sections,” Collins said.

Collins said drivers can expect some daytime delays, though much of the construction work will take place overnight.

“Roughly in that 9pm into 5am hours. Overnights and into the early mornings,” Collins said.

Crews have already begun clearing trees as part of the project, which will eventually stretch from the North Springs MARTA station into Forsyth County.

“We’re building what would be the future express lanes from the North Springs MARTA station, and all the way up into Forsyth County just passed McFarland Parkway,” Collins said.

Officials said the initial phase of construction will last through April, May, and June, when drivers may begin to see more noticeable temporary traffic shifts.

“April into May and June timeframe were folks will start to see some more major traffic shifts that would be in a temporary capacity, but definitely something that could have some impacts,” Collins said.

The express lanes project is expected to be completed by 2031. Officials say the lanes are designed to reduce response times and improve safety for drivers and first responders.

According to GDOT, the project will be like other express lanes in metro Atlanta. The lanes will use variable-priced tolls, giving drivers the option to bypass congestion for faster and more reliable travel.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.