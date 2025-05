FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man died and a passenger was injured after a crash in Forsyth County early Sunday morning, officials say.

Authorities say Ashton Dickerson, 23, of Cumming, lost control of his Tesla going around a curve near Heardsville Road and crashed into a tree.

A passenger in the car was rushed to the hospital with “superficial injuries,” authorities say.

The identity of the passenger was not released.