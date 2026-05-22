Driver killed after crashing into stopped tractor-trailer on I-75

ATLANTA — A driver was killed Friday morning during a second crash that contributed to hours-long delays on Interstate 75 southbound in Cobb County.

Marietta Police Department Officer Chuck McPhilamy said officers were already working to clear an earlier crash handled by Cobb County police when a tractor-trailer remained stopped in the middle lanes near North Marietta Parkway.

“Parked for an extended period of time, on the bridge over the North Marietta Parkway, or north loop, did not move when other traffic continued to flow,” McPhilamy said.

Police said another tractor-trailer approached from behind and swerved at the last second, sideswiping the stopped truck.

“And at the last second swerved to miss it and struck or side-swiped that stopped tractor trailer,” McPhilamy said.

Investigators said a white Volkswagen driven by 47-year-old Gordon Fields of Marietta then crashed into the back of the stopped tractor-trailer.

“Struck the back of that stopped vehicle, tragically that man died as a result of that crash,” McPhilamy said.

Police said the drivers of both tractor-trailers, identified as 29-year-old Mayki Marcelin and 35-year-old Daniel Granados, remained at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.