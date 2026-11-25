DUNWOODY, GA — A metro Atlanta area police department is issuing a reminder to refrain from speeding after a driver was arrested and charged for traveling 122 mph on a busy stretch of I-285.

Speeding is very dangerous and is one of the leading contributors to serious and fatal crashes, Dunwoody police warn.

The driver, identified as Michael Newton, was charged with speeding, driving too fast for conditions and reckless driving.

“Families throughout our community will be traveling to spend time with loved ones. Please drive responsibly! Your choices behind the wheel affect everyone on the road. Let’s work together to ensure this holiday season is remembered for making memories, not responding to tragedies,” Dunwoody police said.

With traffic expected during the holidays, it is important to drive safe, avoid any impaired or distracted driving and be extra cautious.

AAA projects more than 2.1 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving travel period.