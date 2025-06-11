Driver accused of deadly hit and run in Atlanta faces DUI, other charges

ATLANTA, GA — A woman faces charges including DUI after being accused of a deadly hit and run in downtown Atlanta in May.

Authorities say a 71-year-old man was in the crosswalk at Peachtree Street near the intersection of Baker Street when he was struck by a black sedan around 6:45 a.m. on May 18.

The driver drove off after the hit and run, police say.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 30-year-old Portia Taylor in connection to the deadly hit and run. Taylor faces Homicide by Vehicle, and Hit & Run Resulting in Serious Injury or Death charges.

The identity of the victim was not released by police.