Atlanta police investigate fatal hit-and-run near downtown hotel

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred early Sunday morning near a popular downtown hotel. Authorities say a 71-year-old man was in the crosswalk at Peachtree Street near the intersection of Baker Street when he was struck by an unidentified black sedan around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are working to piece together the details of the incident and track down the driver responsible for the crash.

The accident occurred just across the street from the Hyatt Regency at 270 Peachtree Street, a well-known location in downtown Atlanta. As of now, the name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward to help locate the driver who fled the scene.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story