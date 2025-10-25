Drive-thru food distribution event scheduled in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Atlanta Community Food Bank and Gwinnett County officials are set to hold a drive-thru food distribution event next week in metro Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Government officials say the drive-thru food distribution event will he held at Best Friend Park in Norcross on Oct. 28 at 3 p.m.

“We strive to improve access to nutritious food and to engage communities,” Gwinnett County Government officials said. “Through these efforts, we deliver fresh fruits and vegetables and shelf-stable foods directly to our communities, making a significant impact in reducing food insecurity.”

Officials will provide fresh and non-perishable items. No identification is required and the event is free while the supplies last.

On Friday, the USDA informed the Georgia Department of Human Services that SNAP benefits will not be available starting in November due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Officials say Georgians who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as food stamps, can use existing funds on their EBT cards. The Georgia Department of Human Services says that residents should plan ahead now and shop for needed items.

For more information, visit GwinnettCounty.com/FoodResources.