Dragon Con returns to downtown Atlanta for Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA — Get ready for costumes, celebrities, and world-class people-watching; Dragon Con is back in downtown Atlanta this Labor Day weekend.

The annual pop culture convention is expected to draw more than 70,000 attendees, filling the streets and hotels of downtown with fans of science fiction, fantasy, comics, and gaming.

Convention spokesperson Charles McFall says the five-day event is about more than costumes and panels, it’s an escape.

“Dragon Con is what you make it. It is exactly who you are and where you want to be at the time that you’re here,” McFall said. “It is just these five days of getting away from everyday life and just being a part of the magic.”

McFall predicts Deadpool will be the most popular costume this year, but fans can expect a wide range of characters and creativity. The convention also includes family-friendly activities, such as Lego builds and workshops where kids can design armor and shields.

Celebrity guests this year include William Shatner of Star Trek fame and actor Christopher Lloyd, best known for Back to the Future.

McFall said the spirit of Dragon Con is rooted in fun and kindness.

“The first rule of Dragon Con is don’t be mean, don’t be ugly; be nice first. And the kindness just abounds.”

The convention runs through Monday across multiple downtown venues.