Downtown Atlanta boil water advisory lifted

ATLANTA — Downtown Atlanta residents and businesses no longer need to boil their water after city officials lifted a boil water advisory Saturday morning.

The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said recent testing showed no contamination in the city’s public water system. Officials said the water supply now meets federal drinking water standards.

Customers can once again use tap water normally for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

City officials also said the Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified that the advisory has ended.

The Department of Watershed Management apologized to customers affected by the advisory and said protecting public health remains a priority.