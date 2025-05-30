Douglas County shuts down popular park for water project

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A popular outdoor destination in Douglas County has officially closed ahead of schedule as work begins on a major reservoir expansion project.

The Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority announced this week that the Dog River Recreational Complex is now closed to the public. The closure was originally planned for this fall but was moved up to save operational costs and allow construction to begin sooner.

The multi-year project will expand the Dog River Reservoir, which serves as the county’s primary source of drinking water. Officials say the expansion is necessary to meet the long-term needs of the growing community.

Season pass holders are being contacted, and the water authority says efforts are underway to issue refunds.

No reopening date has been set, but the water authority plans to provide periodic updates as construction progress