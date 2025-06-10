Douglas County Animal Shelter reopens after two weeks of quarantine

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture gives the shelter the okay to open back up to the public after 13 dogs were diagnosed with Pneumovirus, and three dogs tested positive for Parvovirus last month.

“The Pneumovirus is actually a new strain. There is not a vaccine for it at this point. It’s very treatable. You know, we use a round of doxycycline.” says Douglas County Animal Services Director Vanessa Francikowski.

She previously told WSB Radio that Pneumovirus is extremely contagious and lasts longer than other viruses.

Additionally, Francikowski says that it can be hard to track whether or not any intakes are already sick.

The shelter is continuing a self imposed quarantine for 30 dogs that haven’t shown any symptoms.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.