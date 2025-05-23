Georgia animal shelter under quarantine after more than a dozen dogs sick with pneumovirus

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Animal Shelter is under a mandatory quarantine after a virus outbreak, officials say.

According to Douglas County Animal Services Director Vanessa Francikowski, more than a dozen dogs at the facility are sick with pneumovirus.

According to Total Veterinary Care, “kennel cough” is a highly contagious and multifactorial condition.

Officials say there are many possible causes and they are easily spread through the air, in shared food and water bowls, and even present on bedding or clothing.

“Shelters get kennel cough,” Francikowski said. “This turned into pneumonia quickly. We sent out some lab testing about 48 hours ago and got some of the results back that say there is a pneumovirus.”

The animal shelter will remain closed for about two weeks.